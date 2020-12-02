Madhya Pradesh: Mess in payment of PMAY installments

Villagers claimed that it's a double blow for them as they have not lost their old house, but they have to spend a huge sum on rent as well.

A beneficiary at the village, who did not want to be named fearing that it could bring problems for him, said he received second installment a few months back but has not been paid since then.

If the third installment had been given on time, the construction could have been completed well before the winter season, he said.

The family had initially rented a place when their house was pulled down for reconstruction. Not able to pay the rent, they had to move into a shed on the construction site which was proving to be difficult.

“We are now trying to avail a loan and complete some work to move in before the rain gets more regular. We had expected that PMAY would be a big help, but the delay in payment has made the scheme more of a hassle. With no earning during the lockdown, we are not able to pay for school textbooks, let alone pay for house construction,” said the beneficiary who almost reduce to tear.