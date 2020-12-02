Madhya Pradesh: Mess in payment of PMAY installments

Alot: Scores of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) (PMAY-R) are in trouble for the past couple of months as they do not have enough money to construct their houses under the BJP-led NDA government's most ambitious scheme which intends to provide housing for all in urban and rural areas by the year 2022.
Villagers claimed that the delay in getting their due installment under the scheme is forcing them to stay under the open sky during this winter season. They claimed that after getting first and second installments, beneficiaries demolished their old houses expecting that they will get the third installment for completion of construction.
However, a large number of beneficiaries failed to get third and final installments and as a result of that, the work of their house got stalled.
Villagers claimed that it's a double blow for them as they have not lost their old house, but they have to spend a huge sum on rent as well.
A beneficiary at the village, who did not want to be named fearing that it could bring problems for him, said he received second installment a few months back but has not been paid since then.
If the third installment had been given on time, the construction could have been completed well before the winter season, he said.
The family had initially rented a place when their house was pulled down for reconstruction. Not able to pay the rent, they had to move into a shed on the construction site which was proving to be difficult.
“We are now trying to avail a loan and complete some work to move in before the rain gets more regular. We had expected that PMAY would be a big help, but the delay in payment has made the scheme more of a hassle. With no earning during the lockdown, we are not able to pay for school textbooks, let alone pay for house construction,” said the beneficiary who almost reduce to tear.
As per the information, a detailed project report of more than 750 beneficiaries in the ward has been already prepared but it is gathering dust at the municipal council office, as no responsible official is ready to pay heed to it. Beneficiaries are running from pillar to post to get their files clear.
Even local political leaders from both parties have raised concern over the hassles being faced by the beneficiaries. BJP's former councilor submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate seeking the intervention of top officials in the matter to clear all the pending works as earliest.
