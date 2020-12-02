Madhya Pradesh: Highest single-day spike of 595 COVID-19 cases in Indore

Indore recorded the highest single -day spike of 595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the tally in the worst affected district of Madhya Pradesh to 43,286, health department officials said on Wednesday.

So far, 767 people have died due to COVID-19 in the district, which is the state's industrial hub, they said.

On Tuesday, out of 5,274 samples, 595 tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.

The daily infection rate of coronavirus in the district has increased to 11.28 per cent.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.77 per cent, higher than the current national average of 1.45 per cent, as per an analysis of the government data.

As of now, there are 4,556 active COVID-19 cases in Indore, including patients in home isolation, officials said.

So far, 37,963 patients have recovered from the disease, they said.

Indore reported the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 24 this year when four cases of the disease were found here.

Till Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,07,485, COVID-19 cases and 3,270 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

