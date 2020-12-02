Madhya Pradesh: Farmers at receiving end as water does not reach tail end

Gandhwani: With scores of farmers from northern part of country laying siege to major highways heading to the national capital in protest against farm laws, scores of farmers in Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh are facing several problems.

Farmers from Dhar, particularly from Gandhwani block, are facing drought like situation because of lack of water in branch canals of Mann canal. Area farmers claimed that they are facing water scarcity ahead of sowing season since last one-and-a-half months and no responsible officer from Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) is ready to listen their plight.