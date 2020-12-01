Madhya Pradesh: Shadows of uncertainty hang over Mandis after tax cut

Shadows of uncertainty have begun to hang over the Mandis after the state government reduced tax from Rs 1.50 to paisa 50.

The government implemented the decision from November 14 this year. The Mandis have begun to incur loss after the above decision.

Income of the Mandis has also declined. The traders, however, told the government that reduction in tax would increase the income of Mandis.

The reduction has been given for three months. If the income of Mandis continues to decline, the loss will approximately shoot up to Rs 200 crore in three months.

The Mandis earned Rs 1,200 crore last year. As the tax has been reduced by one third of the original amount, the earning will be Rs 100 crore in three months.

In the present situation, the tax may not be as high as is as is expected in three months.

Because of the tax reduction, the income of the Mandis has come down by just half daily.