Madhya Pradesh: Merely three candidates apply against 113 NRI quota seats under CET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Merely three candidates against 113 seats under NRI quota have applied for admission in self-financed courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

These three candidates have been asked to turn up for NRI counselling at DAVV till 2.30 pm on Thursday. After verification of their documents, the trio will be allocated seats.

As many as 113 seats were reserved for NRI candidates in 41 self-finance courses under common entrance test (CET)-2021.

“Against the seats under NRI quota, DAVV received merely three applications,” said a university admission committee member.

He stated that the candidates will have to show up for counselling on Thursday. “If they were found eligible, seats will be allocated to them on the spot,” he added.

The remaining 110 seats will be converted into other category as per policy of state government.

The CET counselling for non-NRI candidates is going to start on October 8 and continue till October 12.

October 5 (Tuesday) was last date for registering for CET counselling. Nearly 5500 candidates have registered for CET till filling of this report at 8.30 pm.

The registration window remained opened till 11.59 pm.

“The exact number of registrations will be known on Wednesday,” said CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

He said that the CET counselling would be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:48 PM IST