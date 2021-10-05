e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress: ReportsMark Zuckerberg set back by nearly $7 bn in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:07 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia pays obeisance at Data Bandi Chhod Gurudwara celebrating Prakash Parv

Guru Hargobind Singh had freed 52 Hindu kings from the captivity of the Mughal emperor Jahangir here. On that occasion, on the completion of 400 years, Donor Bandi Chhod celebrates Prakash Parv. Lakhs of devotees participate in this.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the Gurdwara Data Bandi Chhod and participated in the Prakash Parv.

"This is a historical festival; not for the state, not for the country, but for the world. The values ​​and ideals of the Sikh society are visible on this Donor Bandi Chhor Diwas. I also had the privilege of offering prayers," said the union minister.

Guru Hargobind Singh had freed 52 Hindu kings from the captivity of the Mughal emperor Jahangir here.

On that occasion, on the completion of 400 years, Donor Bandi Chhod celebrates Prakash Parv. Lakhs of devotees participate in this.

It is a three-day event, today is the second day of Prakash Parv.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: State logs 14 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 123

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal