Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia pays obeisance at Data Bandi Chhod Gurudwara celebrating Prakash Parv

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the Gurdwara Data Bandi Chhod and participated in the Prakash Parv.

"This is a historical festival; not for the state, not for the country, but for the world. The values ​​and ideals of the Sikh society are visible on this Donor Bandi Chhor Diwas. I also had the privilege of offering prayers," said the union minister.

Guru Hargobind Singh had freed 52 Hindu kings from the captivity of the Mughal emperor Jahangir here.

On that occasion, on the completion of 400 years, Donor Bandi Chhod celebrates Prakash Parv. Lakhs of devotees participate in this.

It is a three-day event, today is the second day of Prakash Parv.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:08 PM IST