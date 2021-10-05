Madhya Pradesh: State logs 14 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 123

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,570 on Monday with the addition of 14 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,522, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,925, leaving the state with 123 active cases.

With 52,079 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,87,68,790, the official added.

An official release said 6,42,85,131 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,15,127 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,570, new cases 14, death toll 10,522 (no change), recovered 7,81,925, active cases 123, number of tests so far 1,87,68,790.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:23 AM IST