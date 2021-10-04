Madhya Pradesh: Nine covid cases in one day; five from Mhow, one from Pithampur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden surge in Covid cases has sent city officials on tizzy once again as nine patients tested positive on Sunday. However, it was a relief for the citizens as no patient out of nine belonged to Indore.

According to health officials, five of the positive patients are of Mhow who were in contact with the army officials and their family members, found positive a few days ago.

“Five out of nine were from Mhow, while one was from Eicher Square in Pithampur. Three patients are admitted to MRTB Hospital in Indore but they belong to Khandwa. Earlier, they were found positive in rapid tests and were referred from Khandwa to Indore. Later, they found positive in RTPCR test as well,” health officials said.

City has been witnessing sudden fluctuation in Covid cases frequently as no positive cases were found on October 1 but it suddenly increased to nine on October 3.

The similar situation prevailed ten days ago also as no case was found positive on September 20 but it increased to 32 on September 24.

Total number of positive patients reached 153175 in the city and no death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 1391, so far. As many as 53 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city.

Active cases against crossed 50-mark

Active cases in the city were increased again to over 50 in the city as it was dropped to 49 on October 2 after September 21 but it again reached to 53 on October 3. On September 24, active cases were increased from 19 to 59.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: FSSAI registration must for sellers of food and beverages

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 01:46 PM IST