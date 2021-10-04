Madhya Pradesh: FSSAI registration must for sellers of food and beverages

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Beginning October 1, the Union got has made it mandatory for the sellers of food items and beverages to print the license number of the FSSAI, on their products, along with invoice, receipt, debit note, credit note.

The licence number will also have to be displayed outside hotels, restaurants and shops.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has issued orders in this regard to the traders.

This step is being taken only to further strengthen the rights of the customers.

Action will be taken against the seller violating the rule, said an official.

Customers will now be able to complain about it by going to the website of FSSAI and entering that registration number.

License mandatory for water suppliers

As per the latest directive of the Union government the suppliers of mineral water reaching thousands of households in the city every day will also have to take licence from FSSAI.

