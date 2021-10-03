Madhya Pradesh: Results of final year students yet to declare in Medical Science University Jabalpur, even officials are clueless

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The examination of nursing final year students was held in June 2021 but the results of that are yet not declared. Even the university officials do not have the exact information about the declaration of the results.

Around 4000 students appeared in the examination.

Acting Vice Chancellor and Divisional Commissioner, B Chandrashekhar and Registrar of the University, Dr Prabhat Budhaulia have different arguments regarding the results of the examination.

The Vice Chancellor is not aware that any such result has been withheld. At the same time, the Registrar has blamed Mindlogics Infratech for not declaring the results.

According to the information received from the medical university, Mindlogics Infra Tech Company, which prepares the results of the medical university, has refused to prepare the results. Because of which it is yet not decided when the result of Nursing Final Year will be declared.

Meanwhile, the final year students of Nursing have met the Registrar of the university and warned of agitation if the results are not declared by October 10.

The Registrar says that because the university does not have enough staff, the results cannot be declared on October 10. And the private company has refused to check the copies, he added.

Budholia also says that efforts are on to declare the final year nursing results soon, adding that the answer sheets have not been checked yet.

