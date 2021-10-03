Madhya Pradesh: Goods worth crores gutted in fire at Bharat Scooter Auto Parts, Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at the three-story showroom of Bharat Scooter Auto Parts in the Indore Gate area of ​​Ujjain.

According to the sources, the goods worth crore have been gutted in the fire. However, no casualties have been reported.

The fire was so severe that even after three hours of effort, firefighters could not control the fire.

Fire officer Ajay Rajput suspects a short circuit as the reason for the fire.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. A fire broke out at the Indore Gate shop of Rishi Israni, the city's biggest auto parts dealer.

As soon as the fire was reported, the fire brigade reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire. But the fire in the shop was so severe that even after efforts for more than two hours with 18 fire tenders, it could not be controlled.

However, this incident also unearthed the laxity of the fire department and their need for better equipment. Reportedly, the fire brigade was not able to extinguish the fire on the third floor.

In fact, the fire brigade did not get a place to climb up to the third floor in the three-story shop, due to which it had to struggle a lot to control the fire on the third floor, said Ajay Rajput.

