Madhya Pradesh: Girl on way to city for dengue treatment dies in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, a 19-year-old girl died after her car rammed into a truck, in the Betma police station area, on Saturday morning. She was being taken to a city hospital for treatment of dengue. Her brother and other family members got injured in the accident. The police have registered a case and started investigations into the case.

Betma police station-in-charge Sanjay Sharma said the incident occurred on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, in the Betma area. The deceased has been identified as Lalita Rajput, a resident of Rajgarh. She tested dengue positive a couple of days ago and was being taken to a city hospital for treatment. She was on her way to the city with her mother, maternal uncle and brother in a car when the truck moving ahead of them stopped suddenly and the car rammed into it from the rear.

The accident was so severe that the front of the car was badly damaged and Lalita got critically injured. She was taken to hospital but she could not be saved. According to the police, her brother and others were injured in the accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck was moving ahead of the car and, when the truck driver slowed down due to a speed-breaker, the car rammed into the truck. The police are gathering information from the spot and taking down the statements of the family members.

Car rams into BRTS railing

A speeding car rammed into the BRTS railing in the wee hours of Saturday. The car was damaged in the accident. According to the police, the incident occurred near the Palasia police station around 3 am. The car was speeding and the driver lost control. The driver sustained injuries in the accident. The police said no casualty was reported in the accident. Investigations are on.

