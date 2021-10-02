Madhya Pradesh: Demand for High Court bench, Advocate Protection Act, parking raised in campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many issues including those pertaining to public interest have been raised during poll campaign of District Bar Association. Campaigning ended on Saturday with one-to-one contact in court. Now, candidates are going door-to-door to solicit votes. The elections will be held on October 4.

The poll campaign saw demands like setting up High Court bench or High Court circuit bench in state capital, insurance cover for lawyers, easy bank loan for lawyers, enforcement of Advocate Protection Act, parking, seating arrangements for lawyers etc.

In all, 87 candidates are in fray. There are over 4,000 voters in district court.

State Bar Council member Rajesh Vyas is contesting for the post of District Bar Association. It is multi-corner contest for Vyas as there are other strong candidates like PC Kothari, Gyan Narain Tiwari, Sunil Mishra, Salman.

Advocate Rajesh Vyas assured the lawyers that he will work to get insurance policy and easy bank loan for lawyers. “Besides, we need a High Court bench in Bhopal,” he added. He had led Bhopal bandh in state capital when Digvijaya Singh was the chief minister.

Advocate Salman, during table -to -table contact, said, “We have to jointly work ti get a High Court bench in Bhopal as it will save money of government and people who have to travel up to Jabalpur for court cases.”

Advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma, who is contesting for vice president post, said his main objective is to do something substantial as vice president’s post should not be symbolic. “Vice president should not only be there to extend thanks and express gratitude at the end of meeting of executive body but do something more,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:10 PM IST