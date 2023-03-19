Madhya Pradesh: 'Mera School Smart School Abhiyan' provides LED boards to 10 Schools in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): 10 schools of Pipalrawan got LED teaching boards under 'Mera School Smart School Abhiyan'. In this regard, a programme to distribute LEDs was organised by Pipalrawan Press Club and Janbhagidari Samiti at Nagar Dharamshala.

The event was conducted under the chief hospitality of additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache and presided over by press club president Bhupendra Nagar. Special guests were former municipal council president Prabhushankar Rathore and district education officer (DEO) Hiralal Khushal.

Additional collector Kavache appreciated the work of public interest and the efforts of the Press Club in this campaign. DEO Khushal said that thousands of children would be benefitted from the installation of smart boards.

Girls’ High School principal Premnarayan Shukla, Government Higher School principal Shiveshchandra Dhakad, TI CL Katare, councillor representative Bablu Hada, Lakhan Singh Deora, government college staff and others were honoured with citations for their contribution to the campaign. The welcome address was delivered by Ambaram Shinde, Rais Vakil Mansuri and Prahlad Dhakad. Anil Rathore conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Prakash Nagar.

