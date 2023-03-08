e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: MLA conducts inspection to assess crop damage due to rain in Pipalrawan

MP: MLA conducts inspection to assess crop damage due to rain in Pipalrawan

MLA after the inspection demanded compensation for†crop damage to farmers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sajjan Singh Verma on Tuesday paid a visit to Pirpadlya village under Dewas district and conducted a spot inspection to assess crop damage due to untimely rain and hailstorms.

Untimely rains†and hailstones have severely damaged the standing crops across the state, affecting farmers. On Monday, crops†which include, gram, pulses and wheat were damaged due to the strong wind, rain and hailstorm in the Sonkatch region of the district.

Meanwhile, MLA after the inspection demanded compensation for†crop damage to farmers. However, the actual†crop damage in the region is yet to be estimated.

He also visited the family of Nipaniya gram panchayat Sarpanch Arun Joshi whose father Umashankar Joshi, retired patwari died on Sunday, The expressed his†condolences. Block president Jitendra Rana and MLA representative Bhupendra Nagar also accompanied the MLA during his visit.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 'Gopal Ji Ki Faag Yatra' held in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: MLA conducts inspection to assess crop damage due to rain in Pipalrawan

MP: MLA conducts inspection to assess crop damage due to rain in Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: 'Gopal Ji Ki Faag Yatra' held in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 'Gopal Ji Ki Faag Yatra' held in Mhow

MPUDC commissioner visits Pithampur, praises sewage treatment plant

MPUDC commissioner visits Pithampur, praises sewage treatment plant

Madhya Pradesh: 'People must be made aware of need to protect environment'

Madhya Pradesh: 'People must be made aware of need to protect environment'

Madhya Pradesh: Four injured in brawl during Holika Dahan over trivial issue in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Four injured in brawl during Holika Dahan over trivial issue in Dewas