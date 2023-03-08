MP: MLA conducts inspection to assess crop damage due to rain in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sajjan Singh Verma on Tuesday paid a visit to Pirpadlya village under Dewas district and conducted a spot inspection to assess crop damage due to untimely rain and hailstorms.

Untimely rains†and hailstones have severely damaged the standing crops across the state, affecting farmers. On Monday, crops†which include, gram, pulses and wheat were damaged due to the strong wind, rain and hailstorm in the Sonkatch region of the district.

Meanwhile, MLA after the inspection demanded compensation for†crop damage to farmers. However, the actual†crop damage in the region is yet to be estimated.

He also visited the family of Nipaniya gram panchayat Sarpanch Arun Joshi whose father Umashankar Joshi, retired patwari died on Sunday, The expressed his†condolences. Block president Jitendra Rana and MLA representative Bhupendra Nagar also accompanied the MLA during his visit.