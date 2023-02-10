Madhya Pradesh: Meghnagar station shortlisted under Amrit Bharat scheme

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Meghnagar railway station has been shortlisted for modernisation under the ambitious ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ launched by the Ministry of Railways.

A total of 16 railway stations including Meghnagar Railway station which fall under Ratlam Railway division have been selected under the scheme with an aim of developing stations on the pattern of world-class railway stations providing maximum conveniences to passengers.

To enhance the facilities including and beyond the minimum essential amenities, work will be done on a wide scale to upgrade the currently operated services and facilities at the station. The scheme aims to relocate redundant or old buildings in a cost-efficient manner so that future development may be carried out smoothly. The station would be provided with a good cafeteria too.

Station approaches will be improved to ensure smooth access by widening of the roads along with the removal of unwanted structures, properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well-planned parking areas, improved lighting, etc. Key features of these proposed stations include provisions for rooftop plazas, longer platforms and 5G connectivity. Moreover, all these stations will have free Wi-Fi facility and escalators for easy mobility for the differently-abled. The allocation of funds for the development and maintenance of stations is done zonal railway-wise.