Madhya Pradesh: Hindu outfits ask admin not to permit Grotto festival celebrations in Meghnagar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Sakal Hindu Organisation on Wednesday handed over a memorandum to SDM Ankita Prajapati seeking the administration to stop the upcoming Grotto festival celebrations in Panchkui village of Jhabua district.

A verbal duel ensued between SDM Prajapati and Rajesh Pargi, a member of the organisation when the memorandum was being handed over. The members then raised slogans against the administration outside the SDM office. It was only when the members apprised collector Rajni Singh and senior members of the organization of the incident, the SDM accepted the memorandum and assured appropriate action. 

Meanwhile, the members of Hindu Janjati Sangathan demanded the administration not to grant permission to hold celebrations alleging that forced religious conversion (converting Hindus to Christians) was quite prevalent during the festival. Prateek, Vikram, Ganesh, Alkesh, Vikas, and other workers were among those who took up the issue before the administrative officials.

Notably, the Grotto festival, a Christian festival of light, is celebrated in the church in Panchkui Palli. Religious programmes are organised on a large-scale every year on the occasion.

