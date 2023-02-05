Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise School rooms occupied by construction company in Meghnagar

FP Photo |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Excellence School in Meghnagar, which is now CM Rise School has become the centre of discussion in the town for a different reason. Despite a lack of rooms in the school, the contractor tasked with building the school has occupied three rooms for the residence of his employees and to keep his material in Meghnagar.

As per the rules, the contractor was required to make arrangements for the residence of his employees using his own resources, but for the last month, the contractor has occupied three rooms for his use. Not only rooms, but he has occupied the kitchen shed as well. This is not the first time when the contractor is using government resources for his own interest. Only a couple of weeks back, the contractor was caught using free water from government boring and electricity. When Free Press exposed this, the contractor made arrangements for water and electricity on his own. Meanwhile, occupancy at the school rooms has raised questions over at whose behest the school management provided rooms for the residence of the contractor's employees despite the shortage of classrooms.

When contacted, school principal Varsha Chare said that the contractor's people are living in one room, and cement is kept in one room. She said that there is a shortage of rooms in the school, but they were working here, so rooms were given to them, now we will ask them to vacate the rooms and they will be vacated by Monday. The PWD Project Implementation Unit (PIU) is spending a large sum of money to build the CM Rise School building and has hired the private company Jyoti Infratech. Meanwhile, despite the fact that construction work in Meghnagar has been underway for more than a month, no such board has been installed at the construction site to identify who is doing the work? When and how much will the school building cost? Notably, under the CM Rise project, schools are to be built in every development block in the district.

