Madhya Pradesh: RSS takes out Azadi Ka Amrit Utsav procession in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Participating in a grand Azadi Ka Amrit Utsav procession, scores of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers - both boys and men in uniform - marched on the streets of Madrani Village of Meghnagar town on Sunday. The procession that began from Ramdev temple Dharamshala, was led by a musical band, and vehicles which carried saffron flags. The procession passed through key locations of the village before terminating again at Dharamshala.

Police personnel were deployed along the march route to prevent any law and order issue. Addressing the march past, Vikas Sabaliya said RSS was formed with the aim of promoting the ideals of upholding Indian culture and the values of a civil society to strengthen the Hindu community. Youth should lead the ideology and help check forced religious conversion in the region, he added. Block publicity chief Nileshji Katara, RSS members Anil Gundiya, Maidal Bhuriya and others were present on the occasion.

