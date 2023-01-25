Madhya Pradesh: Incomplete road works results to problems for commuters in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The road from Sai square that was approved about six years ago has still not been completely constructed leading to hardships for commuters and local residents. The metal barricades and debris occupying road space are posing danger to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians alike. The slow pace of road construction has prompted the newly elected municipal chief Kamlesh Machar to swing into action and issue a work order to the contractor.

The road construction works was supposed to be carried out in three phases. In the first phase, the construction of the CC road from Sai square to Bhandari Chowk was completed within the stipulated time but during the second phase, the work from Meghnagar Naka was stopped at the fish market, due to the unavailability of road layout, causing great difficulties to commuters.

On Monday, Youth Congress block president along with MLA representative Roshan Bariya made an application to the sub-divisional officer and SHO addressed to the collector, demanding action against concerned officials and the contractor for delay in road works. They also raised the issue of drain encroachment from Jhabua road to Railway Station road. Local leaders Arun Ohari and Amit Lalwani, city president of Youth Congress Ansingh Vasunia, MLA representative Raja Man Singh were also present.

Sharing information, Suresh Ganwa, deputy engineer of the city council said that electrical poles along the Jhabua road are creating hurdles in road work. A tender has been floated for the removal of these poles.

Ranjit Singh Tomar (contractor of Road Construction Company) said that the road work has been stopped as the civic body has not been able to provide the road layout.

Bariya alleged that the construction company is not obeying DPR for road construction works.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)