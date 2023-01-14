Madhya Pradesh: No more free power supply to agency involved in CM Rise School construction in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of the report published in Free Press, the school principal alerted the contractor and instructed to make an arrangement of electricity and water.

Notably on Saturday, Free Press has prominently published a report about how the contractor involved in the construction work of CM Rise School in Meghnagar development block of Jhabua district is stealing power and water for his own interest.

After the publication of the news, the contractor not only got an electric distribution point installed at the construction site, but also got the cabling done by installing electric pole up to the mixing machine on Saturday.

Earlier one Gujarat-based company has got the contract for CM Rise School, which is to be monitored by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU. This company has to construct the school building before the 2024 academic session.

As soon as the power DP was installed, there will be a stoppage of water theft from the borewell of the school. Here the contractor through his employees has informed about the installation of water lifting pump in the borewell done at the back of the school ground.