Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise School being built with 'stolen power' in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the construction of CM Rise School in Meghnagar development block of Jhabua district is going on in full swing, locals complained of power and water theft by the contractor. Sources claimed that there is already a huge outstanding electricity bill on the school and the contractor has allegedly consumed hundreds of units of power for construction work like the working of the entire setup of the mixer machine, including hundreds of tons of iron angle cutting, for which neither the school management nor the contractor has any account.

This raises the question as to the misuse of government property to serve the personal interests of the contractor and its caretaker Project Implementation Unit (PIU). According to information, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sanctioned one CM Rise School at Meghnagar development block headquarters and the construction work has duly started. But till now no officer or engineer of the department has come to see the site and inspect the company and its PIU engaged in the construction work. Locals claimed that the construction-related work has been going on for more than a fortnight, but the construction agency has neither taken an electricity connection from the power distribution company nor put up any construction-related information board at the construction site.

The contractor has been working here for three weeks but has not even made arrangements for the water required for the construction. Although the contractor has definitely got the boring done, but till now neither the electricity connection nor the motor has been installed in it. The employees and labourers of the construction company are misusing electricity and water for their personal use as well as commercial use, but no steps have been taken to stop such rampant misuse of electricity and water.

When contacted school principal Varsha Chare admitted that the company is using the school boring and the school electricity connection for the construction work. We will ask them to get their own electricity connection and make water arrangement tomorrow itself, the principal said.

