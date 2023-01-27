Madhya Pradesh: MD discusses progress of Indore Metro with officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Manish Singh on Wednesday discussed the construction work of the station under the Indore Metro and Bhopal Metro Project with officials.

The officials said that the designs and drawings related to about 90% of civil works under the Priority Corridor have been finalised and issued to the contractor.

Work is in progress in Bhopal and Indore and the first batch of the track will be delivered by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. by the end of February. After which the work of laying tracks will be started by the contractor (L&T Bhopal) and (ISC &Texmaco- Indore), said officials.

The MD was also informed that the funding agency (European Investment Bank (EIB) - Bhopal) and (Asian Development Bank (ADB) - Indore) in Bhopal and Indore project have submitted the tender documents of the remaining corridor in Phase 1 (Bhopal- Proposals are being sent for review and clearance from Subhash Nagar to Karaud Square and Bhadbhada Square – Ratnagiri Square) and (Indore – Palasia to Radisson Square). After which notification will be issued in February.

The speed of concreting and other works has been doubled, and the managing director instructed that the speed must be further increased.

Along with this, strict instructions were also given that no laxity will be tolerated regarding the progress of the construction work. He made it clear that the deadline set by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the trial run in September 2023 is irreversible, so all the works should be completed in time.

