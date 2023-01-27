Indore: Debate competition held at RPL Maheshwari College

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Words are the best heritage of human beings, through which we express our feelings. To become a good speaker, we must have the habit of listening well and when we listen well, we definitely learn well. Debate competition develops the ability to listen and learn well.”

The above thoughts were expressed by Dr Rajeev Sharma at Late Shri Mohanlalji Jhalani Smriti intercollege debate competition organised at RPL Maheshwari College, Indore on Wednesday.

Sharma was present at the event as the chief guest.

He described Swami Vivekananda as the best debater in the world and said that students should adopt Swami Vivekananda's thoughts and character in their lives.

Government Law College, Indore became the winner by getting the highest marks in the debate competition.

A total of 30 colleges participated in the debate competition. Speaking in favor of the subject, Kumari Reet, a student at Daly College, got the first position. She said that in Indian culture, the foundation of culture starts from home and when the foundation will be based on "live-in-relationship," then how can home or culture be safe? Aditya Pratap Singh, a student at Government Law College, who got the first position for the against category attributed the devaluation of Indian culture to people's thinking, over-ambition and show-off.

On the other hand, Sajal Jain, a student at the School of Journalism, who got the second position in favor of the subject, argued that live-in-relationship is a gift of Western culture and adopting it is increasing profanity and indecency in society. Shri Vaishnav Commerce College student Kumari Sreeashi Gangarade, who got the second position in the against category, said that the reasons for the devaluation of Indian culture are criminal tendencies, drug habits and dirty mentality etc.

