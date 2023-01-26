Indore: National flag unfurled at RSS office in Archana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, the national flag was unfurled with dignity at the Archana office of RSS under the aegis of Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Committee.

Prant Sanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Prakash Shastri, addressed on this occasion.

Pointing out the importance of the role of every citizen in the republic, he said that the power of our constitutional system really lies in the Gana (public), which we should fulfil with complete dutifulness.

Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Committee President Ishwar Hinduja, Secretary Rakesh Yadav

RSS leader Shelendra Mahajan, Prant Karyawah Vineet Navathe, Prant Pracharak Baliram Patel, Rupesh Pal, Indore Vibhag Pracharak Ashish were also present.

