Indore R-Day celebrations: Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat unfurls national flag at Nehru Stadium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, celebrations were held across Indore with the main event being held at Nehru Stadium. Minister of water resources in Madhya Pradesh government Tulsi Ram Silawat unfurled the tricolour at Nehru stadium.

Apart from the main event, Republic Day celebrations were also held at the Income Tax office and the Collectorate with the unfurling of the National Flag and cultural events.

This year, CM Shivraj SIngh Chouhan celebrated Republic Day at Jabalpur, while Governor Mangubhai Patel took part in the celebrations at Lal Parade Ground in the capital city Bhopal.

'NRI's pleased to see MP's growth'

Speaking at the event in Jabalpur, CM Chouhan talked about the recently concluded Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention and the Global Investors Summit which were held in Indore. He said that the NRI who came to Indore during the convention were pleased to see Madhya Pradesh’s development.

“During the Global Investors Summit, Madhya Pradesh received investments worth Rs 15.42 lakh crore from industrialists not just from India but all over the world. These industries will come in the Mahakoshal region along with the whole state”, he said.

