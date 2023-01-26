Madhya Pradesh: Rain and thundershowers lash across the state

e-Paper Get App
According to a meteorological department official, while Bhopal received 31.2 mm rainfall, Narmadapuram and Raisen received 28.0mm and 20.0mm rainfall respectively.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and thunderstorms lashed across Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours with several parts of the state receiving light to heavy showers.

On the other hand, Nowgong received 14.4 mm rainfall, Khajuraho 11.6 mm. Khandwa 4.0 mm and Khargone 3.8mm. Thanks to the showers, the day temperature dropped by 6 degree Celsius across the state.

Night temperature still up

However, the clouds did not help in bringing down the night temperature and Bhopal recorded 15.9 degree Celsius night temperature with Indore recording 13.5 degree Celsius.

Metrological department senior officer VP Singh said, “Rain and thundershowers will continue for the days to come. There will be a gap of two days, and then, rain will make its comeback on January 30 and January 31.”

