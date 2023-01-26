Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurls tricolour in Jabalpur on the occasion of 74th Republic Day

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan unfurls the tricolour in Jabalpur on the occasion of 74th Republic Day | Twitter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of 74th Republic Day in Jabalpur. The Republic Day program which is being held at Garrison Ground was attended by thousands of people.

The program started with the flag hoisting ceremony and a team parade salute of 12 platoons. Before the event, CM Chouhan also planted saplings at the Circuit House under the ‘Ankur’ program.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said, “India is making rapid progress under the leadership of PM Modi. We are ahead in every field including the economy and India also made two effective vaccines during the covid period.” On this occasion, Chouhan also saluted the braveheart martyrs who have laid their lives for the country.

'MBBS in Hindi, a historical step'

Talking about the MBBS courses started in Hindi by the MP government, he said, “India got freedom and Britishers left. But, English continued. If other nations can impart higher education in their native language then why not us? Thus, MP took a historic step and started the courses of medical and engineering in Hindi.”

“I am glad to announce that an industrial area will be established in Jabalpur as well. We will develop textile and government units in Jabalpur as well as a Global Steel plant”, he said while making announcements for Jabalpur.

Municipal Corporation makes tableau from junk

At this year’s Republic Day program, the tableau of government departments became the centre of attraction. Apart from that, the tableau made by the Municipal Corporation from junk, tableau based on cheetahs at Kuno National Park, tableau depicting tribal folk culture, and the tableau of the health department to eliminate TB from the root also managed to gain traction from the spectators.

