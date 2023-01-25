Madhya Pradesh: National Voters’ Day celebrated in Mandsaur

Representative Pic |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Gautam Singh administered the oath of National Voters' Day to district officers at Sushasan Bhavan. On this occasion, photo identity cards (EPIC cards) were also distributed to young voters who had completed 18 years of age on January 1.

During this, prizes and certificates were also distributed to the first three winners of essay, painting, slogan and debate competitions organised on the occasion of Voters' Day.

Collector Singh read out the message sent by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the occasion of National Voters' Day.

Voters were administered oath to strengthen democracy and badges were also given to new young voters. The programme was inaugurated by garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati and lighting the lamp.

During this, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, additional collector RP Verma, deputy district election officer Ranjit Kumar, joint collector Bihari Singh, Mandsaur SDM Shivlal Shakya, district magistrate and young voters were present.

In Madhya Pradesh, the process of celebrating the Foundation Day of the Election Commission of India on January 25 as National Voters' Day had begun from the year 2011.

