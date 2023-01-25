Madhya Pradesh: AAP to contest in 230 seats in upcoming assembly elections in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Pankaj Singh, state president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) paid a visit to Pipliamandi, Narayangarh and Malhargarh town during his one-day visit to Mandsaur and discussed election strategy ahead of assembly elections, 2023.

During which, he also participated in prize distribution ceremony of district-level open cricket tournament in Badri village and encouraged the team spirit of players. Notably, a total of 32 teams across the district took part in the tournament. He actively took part in vehicle rally and awareness rally to Malhargarh bus stand where he addressed the party’s general meeting.

He said that the ruling BJP failed on all counts, alleging that corruption is prevalent in the state. He also accused that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government of making multiple false promises and misleading its people. He added that Aam Aadmi Party is all set to contest in 230 seats in upcoming assembly elections and emerge victorious in the state. AAP will work to re-establish democracy by removing the corrupt system.

During which, Ratlam district president Zakir Hussain, Neemuch district president Ashok Sagar, district media in-charge Prakash Dosawat, state spokesperson Naveen Kumar Agarwal, district vice president Gopalkrishna Suryavanshi were present.

