Madhya Pradesh: MBA graduate Kavita to head Pipalrawan Municipal Council

Out of the 15 wards, BJP had contested in 14 wards, while Congress had contested in 11 wards.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): After scoring a thumping win in Pipalrawan Municipal Council, BJP candidate and MBA graduate Kavita Devnarayan Sharma was elected as the president of Pipalrawan Municipal Council unopposed on Wednesday. Earlier, Kavita had emerged victorious from Ward No 9.

After municipal council elections, BJP including one unopposed victory, emerged victorious in 12 wards, while two independent candidates and one BSP candidate were declared winners in their respective wards.

Since then, there was a lot of permutations and combinations for the post of the president.

In order to avoid any defection in the party, the BJP had sent its councillors to other places. two votes.

