Madhya Pradesh: Mayor felicitates participants of Shankargarh Hills Fest in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Municipal corporation Mayor Geeta Agarwal felicitated the participants of Shankargarh Hills Adventure Fest 2023 on Sunday. This three-day fest was inaugurated by MLA Gayatri Raje Puar on Friday. In this regard, a rally was taken out by the bikers, Thar drivers and marathon runners. A number of women participated in the marathon, which began from Shrimant Tukojirao Pawar Stadium to Shankargarh Hills.

Similarly, bikers and riders from Dewas and other cities participated in the rally which was flagged off by mayor Geeta Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain and MLA representative Durgesh Aggarwal. Under the adventure fest, various competitions including drawing, kabaddi, cricket, and volleyball were organized at Shankargarh Hills. In the end, the prize distribution ceremony was conducted in the presence of the mayor, public works committee in-charge Ganesh Patel and others. A large number of residents were also present on this occasion. Corporation health committee in-charge Dharmendra Singh Bais, Nursing College principal Pinky Srivastava, senior leader Bharat Chowdhary and others also marked their presence and felicitate winners with mementos and certificates.

