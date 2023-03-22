 Madhya Pradesh: Mass offering to Sun on first day of Hindu New Year in Dhar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Maharaja Bhoj Foundation and Dhar residents welcomed the Hindu New Year with mass offering to the Sun on Wednesday morning. The event was organised in an ancient fort in Dhar. The organisation has been organising the event for the last 13 years.

The religious function that aims at conserving the culture and protecting the environment concluded with the distribution of Tulsi plants. Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission member Sonam Punjalal Ninama was the chief guest, Jan Nayak Tantya Bhil Research Institute consultant Punjalal was the special guest. Dr Sandeep Khator was also present.

In her address, Ninama described the event as inspiring and exemplary. “It is pleasant to have such a large number of family members in the morning,” he said. Punjalal explained the importance of the Hindu New Year. Dr Sandeep Khatod and Dharmendra Joshi also shared New Year wishes with everyone. All the members of the organization, Deepak Srivastava, Tarun Gavde, Dikshant Taranekar and Kuldeep Solanki played an active role in organising the function.

