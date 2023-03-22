Madhya Pradesh: Atleast 21 sheep die after being hit by fast-moving bus in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 sheep died on the spot near Chiklyar Bridge at Indore - Ahmedabad Fourlane when a speeding passenger truck ran over the herd in the late evening of Tuesday. A total of 25 sheep were trampled. On the receipt of the information, the municipal staff along with the Naogaon police station reached the spot.

According to police, the accident occurred when Shepherd was returning home with his herd of sheep from the forest to the home near the mentioned bridge in Dhar district. He was also walking along the side of the road rather than the middle lane.

The name of the passenger bus is Prince. However, the name of the owner and driver is yet to be investigated. 21 sheep are confirmed dead and the rest are injured in a severe manner. As soon as the accident occurred, the driver fled with the bus.

At present, the administrative officials have started further action. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Court has been registered against unknown miscreants at Naogaon police in Dhar.

