Madhya Pradesh: Community donation camps on Saheed Diwas in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Manav Seva Kalyan Samiti of Dhar will conduct free donation camps on Shaheed Diwas on March 23. Free fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged by the British on this date.

District's social, cultural and religious organisations will help in organising donation camps for blood, eyes and body. The objective of the event is to make Dhar number one in human service and to pay tribute to the three freedom fighters. Around 200 workers from 50 organisations would contact each and every family in the district and encourage them to fill resolution form.

About 17 resolutions to donate body and 70 to eyes have been filled by people so far. Committee has also received many approvals for blood donations. The convener of committee is Heera Maurya and the co-convener is Inder Patel. This was informed by the media in charge Rajesh Sharma.