Madhya Pradesh: 1-year-old leopard falls into well in village in Dhar, rescued

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A one-year-old leopard fell into a well situated at the agricultural field in Basai village of Manawar tehsil under Dhar district on Tuesday. On being informed, forest officials rescued the leopard from a well.

A farmer named Phool Singh heard a sound coming from a well. After checking the well, he found that a leopard was inside the well. He immediately informed other villagers.

Villagers then apprised forest official Vivek Singh Patel of the incident. He and the forest department team immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the call and rescued the big cat from the well with the help of a cage.

Patel said that a 1-year-old male leopard was rescued from a well. The health condition is being checked. It will be shifted into its forest habitat at Manpur forest, after the checkup.

It might be possible that the big cat slipped into the well while searching for prey during the night hours, Patel added.