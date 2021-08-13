Madhya Pradesh: Many colonies in city to go without water for two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city would have to go without water on August 16 and 17 as Indore Municipal Corporation is going for a 24-hour shutdown for installation of a flow meter at Bijalpur control room.

Narmada Project executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the work of installing 700 mm diameter flow meter at Bijalpur control room will be done by Ramki Infrastructure Limited, Hyderabad. A shutdown of 24 hours for supply of water from Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II would be taken, he added.

In many areas water supply will be hit due to stopping of Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps.

On August 16, supply of water will be hit in colonies connected with Annapurna overhead water tank. The localities include Triveni Colony, Raj Mahal Colony, Manik Bagh Main Road, Lal Bagh, Modern Village Colony, Dhobi Ghat, Raja Bagh, Bhawanipur, Priyanco Colony, Silver Palace, Sudama Nagar Vishwakarma Nagar etc

The colonies connected to Bilawali overhead tanks would also be hit. The colonies include Ashka Colony, Saifee Nagar, Martand Nagar, Prem Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Roop Ram Nagar etc.

On August 17, overhead water tanks in as many as 13 localities including Annapurna, Raj Mohalla, Bhakta Prahlad Nagar, MoG Lines, Scheme No 103, Chhatribagh, Dravid Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Subhash Chowk, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex and Narwal would remain dry.

Colonies connected to these overhead water tanks will have to go without water on August 17.

Besides direct supply of water would remain hit colonies connected to overhead water tanks in Raj Mohalla Annapurna and Bilawali on August 17.

This is the second time IMC is taking shutdown for installation of flow meter at Bijalpur control room. Last week also 24-hour shutdown was taken because of which supply in many pockets was hit for two days.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:13 PM IST