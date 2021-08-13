Madhya Pradesh: Day-care centre for thalassaemia, sickle cell anaemia patients soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what will be a major fillip in the field of health facilities, a day-care centre for comprehensive treatment of thalassaemia and sickle cell anaemia patients where they will get blood transfusion and dialysis will be set up at the Red Cross building, located at MoG Lines. A pathology laboratory and blood bank will also be there.

The collector Manish Singh held a meeting at the Residency on Friday to review the ongoing preparations.

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar, Dr Nishant Khare, Anil Bhandari, Dr Hemant Jain, Dr Vinita Kothari, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Satya was also present.

Collector Manish Singh informed that the day-care centre would be built soon after renovating the Red Cross building. He said that a blood bank and well-equipped pathology centre will also be set up in an adjoining new building. He said there was a need for such a day-care centre and it would benefit large number of patients in Indore and adjoining districts. There will be 20 beds at the centre and there will be free arrangement for blood transfusion and blood test. There will also be a dialysis centre with 20 machines and 50 patients will be treated every day. Dialysis will be free for poor patients and at concessional rate for other patients.

Collector Manish Singh instructed to complete all the preparations at the earliest. He said that the centre should be started soon.

It was informed in the meeting that a committee is being formed under the chairmanship of additional

collector Abhay Bedekar. Dr Nishant Khare, Dr Hemant Jain, Dr Vinita Kothari, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Satya will be member in the committee. Anil Bhandari will be the convener. Dr Hemant Jain and Dr Vinita Kothari will offer the technical guidance in the establishment of the day-care centre. The centre will also be linked with Ayushman scheme.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Commissioner reviews corona situation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:05 PM IST