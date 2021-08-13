Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Commissioner reviews corona situation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma reviewed the present status of corona and death audit of all the districts of Indore division through video conference on Friday.

He interacted with CMHOs of all the districts of the division, and inquired about the latest situation on corona front.

Later, Dr Satish and Dr Aditya Adotra of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had given a presentation on the possible third wave of corona on the basis of Sutra model.

Additional commissioner (revenue) Raghavendra Singh, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dr Ved Pandey and other doctors concerned were also present in the video conference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:48 PM IST