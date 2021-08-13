Madhya Pradesh logs nine new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 103

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,007, after nine people tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries has risen to 7,81,390, while the toll remained steady at 10,514, as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 103 active cases.

With the addition of 75,436 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 1,53,68,913, the official said.

As per an official release, 3,68,57,234 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 5,8,520 were given during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,007, new cases 9, death toll 10,514 (no change), recovered 7,81,390, active cases 103, number of tests so far 1,53,68,913.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:29 PM IST