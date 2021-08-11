Madhya Pradesh becomes guardian of 1001 children orphaned due to Covid

Bhopal: State government has become guardian of as many as 1001 children orphaned due to Covid-19, as per official information.

“In many families Covid-19 has resulted in the sudden death of parents earning livelihood. The state government is playing the role of guardian for the children of such affected families. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojana on May 21, 2021 to help such children. So far, financial and food security has been provided to 1001 child beneficiaries under the scheme”, said the release.

In 34 districts of the state, cent percent cases have been resolved. The state government will also take up the responsibility of the education of these child beneficiaries, stated the release.

“So far 1001 children have benefitted under the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojana. Fourty children have been benefitted in Gwalior district, 38 in Rajgarh, 50 in Balaghat, Ratlam 37, Jabalpur 58, Chhindwara 40, Tikamgarh 16, Khandwa 42, Dhar 25, Niwari 10, Khargone 17, Ashoknagar 10, Mandla 21, Neemuch 9, Harda 15, Barwani 17, Raisen 13, Guna 9, Sidhi 12, Betul 15, Narsinghpur 16, Alirajpur 15, Rewa 8, Sagar 10, Agar Malwa 8, Morena 11, Singrauli 6, Katni 10, Bhind 12, Dindori 5, Vidisha 8, Jhabua 3 , Datia 1, Umaria 2, Dewas 50, Bhopal 34, Ujjain 35, Burhanpur 11, Sheopur 13, Panna 23, Satna 26, Shahdol 7, Seoni 18, Indore 36, Damoh 19, Mandsaur 29, Shivpuri 17, Anuppur 9, Sehore 20, Hoshangabad 28, Chhatarpur 8 and nine have been benefitted in Shajapur.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:57 PM IST