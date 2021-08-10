Madhya Pradesh: Flights from Rewa to Indore and Bhopal soon: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday flights from Rewa to Bhopal and Indore will start soon.

In an official release the CM said, “Consent has been given on behalf of the state government for the amount to be shared by the government in the tender received from the Ministry of Civil Aviation for introducing the flights.”

As per the official release, former minister Rajendra Shukla met the chief minister Chouhan today and requested him to give 100% viability gap funding (VGF) contribution of the state as desired by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. CM directed the officers to send consent letter in this regard immediately.

The CM said, “A 72-seater airline will start soon between Rewa, Indore and Bhopal. Former minister Shukla urged the CM that by starting air service from Rewa, the development of Rewa and surrounding area would get a boost.”

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:58 PM IST