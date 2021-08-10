Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019 to be held on August 28 and 29

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): MP Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019 has been postponed to be held on 28th and 29th August, 2021. Previously, it was scheduled to be held on 13th and 14th August, 2021. As many as 255 new candidates have been issued notification dated August 09, 2021 and are now eligible to appear for mains examination.

Madhya Pradesh High Court had constituted a two-member committee of retired High Court judges to examine the correctness of the model answer key of the preliminary round of the MP Civil Judge Exam, 2019.

The Committee comprising of Justice (Retd.) KK Trivedi and Justice (Retd.) C.V. Sirpurkar, the retired Judges of MP High Court, looked into all the challenges raised against the Final Answer key in the petitions and subsequently accepted challenges with respect to six questions, hence modifying them into the correct options.