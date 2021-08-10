Bhopal: Three cops suspended for checking documents of commuters

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Three cops were suspended for inspecting documents of vehicles, a day after an order to this effect was issued.

A police official spotted them checking documents of the commuters on Tuesday.

The police department on Monday issued orders that the cops should not stop vehicles just to check documents.

They are entitled to issue challans for not wearing helmets or for violating traffic rules. No commuters should be stopped and asked to produce their documents on the spot, as it leads to traffic jam around.

However, the three cops, including SHO Munnalal and two constables were found checking the documents near Retghat on the day.