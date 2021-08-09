Bhopal: Over 26,700 rapes, 27,827 kidnappings of minor girls filed in 4.5 years

BHOPAL: More than 26700 rape cases were registered in the past four-and-a-half years since January 2017 while more than 27800 kidnapping cases of minor girls were lodged with police during the period, as per home minister’s written reply given in state assembly to an unstarred question on Monday.

As per statistics furnished by home minister Narottam Mishra, a woman or girl was raped every 88 minutes while a minor girl was kidnapped every 85 minutes in the state. The question was asked by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari. Similar questions were asked by Congress MLAs Kunal Chaudhary and Sajjan Singh Verma. During this period, 854 cases of kidnapping of adult women were registered during the period. There were 37 cases pertaining to rape and murder of women. In the written reply, Mishra said 549 women were murdered in 2017. In 2018, the number increased to 583, in 2019 the number decreased to 577. In 2020, the number of murders increased to 633. From January 2021 to June 30, 2021, 321 women were murdered.

As per reply, the exact number of rapes during the period was 26,708 while the number of kidnapping cases of minor girls was 27,827.As per minister’s reply, 16038 people were made accused for rape, murder and kidnapping. Of the total, 1353 couldn’t be arrested. MP has a bad track record regarding crimes against women and children as per NCRB reports.