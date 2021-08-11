Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Scindia writes to railway minister Vaishnaw over deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his attention towards the dilapidated condition of the Railway Hockey Stadium in Gwalior.

Scindia, who is Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, has requested the railway minister to make necessary renovations work the stadium.

"I would like to bring your kind attention towards deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium at Tansen Road, Gwalior. In the absence of proper maintenance, the Astro-Turf has depleted resulting in unplayable condition. The Astro-Turf requires to be replaced along with renovation of other facilities such as changing room/wash room," the civil aviation minister wrote in his letter.

"You are requested to instruct the concerned to examine and initiate necessary steps in the matter," he further wrote.

Scindia has also posted his letter on his twitter handle. The railway minister responded to Scindia on Twitter and said that renovations of the stadium have started recently and will be completed in the next few months.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:37 PM IST