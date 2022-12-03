e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Manovikas College organises Diksha Aarambh Samaroh in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Manovikas College organises Diksha Aarambh Samaroh in Ujjain

Anchoring was done by Govind Chhaparwal, assistant professor, MCSE. College introduction was given by Shivam Rai, assistant professor, MCSE

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Guests present during ‘Diksha Aarambh Samaroh’ at MCSE | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) organised Diksha Aarambh (invocation) Samaroh. Bishop Dr Sebastian Vaddakel, the Diocese of Ujjain and patron of MCSE, gave his blessings on the occasion. Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, Fr Tom George, director of MCSE, Fr Jijo George, director, MPVSS and entire faculty of MCSE were present and the programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

The chief guest of the programme Dr Prashant Pouranik, registrar, Vikram University was welcomed with uparn by Fr Tom. Dr Chhabra introduced the chief guest and shared her experience how to organise oneself while considering following points work, regularity and behaviour. These key points should be present in students’ life.

Dr Pouranik appreciated the work of the organisation and wished the students for their bright future. Fr George conveyed his message regarding punctuality and regularity. On this occasion students of D Ed IDD/MD, BEd ID were present and each students introduced and shared their motives to join the special teacher training course.

Anchoring was done by Govind Chhaparwal, assistant professor, MCSE. College introduction was given by Shivam Rai, assistant professor, MCSE. The welcome song was presented by B Ed first year students. The judges of students performance were Uma Khatri, Archana Bhargava and Nitesh Nagar who selected Mr and Miss Freshers. Mr Fresher was selected from B Ed ID student Kavindra and Miss Fresher D Ed MD student Ruchika. Vote of thanks was proposed by Hemangi Parashar, assistant professor, MCSE.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dispute erupts as RSS constructs boundary wall in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Government takes notice of episode at law college; two probes ordered

Indore: Government takes notice of episode at law college; two probes ordered

Madhya Pradesh: Manovikas College organises Diksha Aarambh Samaroh in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Manovikas College organises Diksha Aarambh Samaroh in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Sports competitions, cultural programmes to be held today in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Sports competitions, cultural programmes to be held today in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: CM suspends former janpad panchayat CEO

Madhya Pradesh: CM suspends former janpad panchayat CEO

Madhya Pradesh: Woman attempts suicide over husband’s impropriety in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Woman attempts suicide over husband’s impropriety in Ujjain