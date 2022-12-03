Madhya Pradesh: Manovikas College organises Diksha Aarambh Samaroh in Ujjain

Guests present during ‘Diksha Aarambh Samaroh’ at MCSE | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) organised Diksha Aarambh (invocation) Samaroh. Bishop Dr Sebastian Vaddakel, the Diocese of Ujjain and patron of MCSE, gave his blessings on the occasion. Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, Fr Tom George, director of MCSE, Fr Jijo George, director, MPVSS and entire faculty of MCSE were present and the programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

The chief guest of the programme Dr Prashant Pouranik, registrar, Vikram University was welcomed with uparn by Fr Tom. Dr Chhabra introduced the chief guest and shared her experience how to organise oneself while considering following points work, regularity and behaviour. These key points should be present in students’ life.

Dr Pouranik appreciated the work of the organisation and wished the students for their bright future. Fr George conveyed his message regarding punctuality and regularity. On this occasion students of D Ed IDD/MD, BEd ID were present and each students introduced and shared their motives to join the special teacher training course.

Anchoring was done by Govind Chhaparwal, assistant professor, MCSE. College introduction was given by Shivam Rai, assistant professor, MCSE. The welcome song was presented by B Ed first year students. The judges of students performance were Uma Khatri, Archana Bhargava and Nitesh Nagar who selected Mr and Miss Freshers. Mr Fresher was selected from B Ed ID student Kavindra and Miss Fresher D Ed MD student Ruchika. Vote of thanks was proposed by Hemangi Parashar, assistant professor, MCSE.

