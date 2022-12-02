Madhya Pradesh: Dispute erupts as RSS constructs boundary wall in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute over land possession of Shri Siddha Hanuman Temple located at Dussehra Maidan has started gaining momentum. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has put up a boundary wall stating that the temple land is in their possession. The family of the priest who worships in the temple has expressed anger over this. On Friday, RSS volunteers and the family of the priest came face to face on the issue over boundary wall construction.

The precious land of Dussehra Maidan has been claimed by the family of the priest to be ancestral and has also mentioned the will in this regard. On the other hand, the RSS volunteers say that this land belongs to Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Indore and its lease-holder is Dr Hedgewar Janmshatabdi Smriti Seva Nyas, Ujjain. The RSS also has a land registry. Both parties are claiming their respective possession on the land and are also talking about getting a stay order from the court.

The Madhav Nagar police station has deployed security forces on the spot in view of an apprehension of a dispute. As per information, the family of the priest had begun the work of cutting trees and plants located on the premises with the help of JCB machine to build a boundary wall around the temple, which was stopped by the team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). A few days later, the RSS got this land cleaned and put up a cemented boundary wall. Sangh workers were cleaning the land here on Friday morning also, during which the priest’s family objected. After this, police force had to be deployed there.