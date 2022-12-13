Madhya Pradesh: MANIC MANDOUS TAKES THE CHILL OUT OF INDORE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cyclone Mandous has not only drenched southern states of the country but has had an impact on the city’s weather as Indore witnessed the ‘warmest’ night of the season, in many years, on Sunday. The night temperature increased by over five degrees Celsius in 24 hours and it remained above eight degrees Celsius above normal.

The change in weather has also turned the day temperature itchy while the weatherman forecast no relief for the denizens for the next two days.

“The change in weather is the effect of the cyclone Mandous, which made a landfall in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu on Friday. Moisture incursion is taking place due to the cyclone which caused the cloudy weather in the state. Many districts are witnessing rainfall, including Betul, Chhindwara, Harda, and others due to the same,” senior scientist of Indian Meteorological Department Ved Prakash Singh said.

He said the weather would remain the same for a couple of days as the night temperature would remain above normal while the day temperature may dip by a couple of degrees Celsius.

“The night temperature would decrease only after a couple of days when the skies clear up. There are chances of light rains and drizzling in the southern parts of Indore region,” Singh added.

The night temperature on Saturday was 13.5 degrees Celsius but it increased by six degrees Celsius on Sunday, i.e. 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was eight degrees Celsius above normal. The day temperature on Monday was recorded 28.7 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.

Read Also Indore: Weather to remain cloudy for two days