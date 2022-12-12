Indore: Weather to remain cloudy for two days

Representative Image | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the fluctuation in wind patterns and the affect of the Western disturbance, the fluctuation in temperature continued on Sunday as both the day and night temperatures increased by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

The night temperature increased two degrees Celsius above normal while the day temperature too increased to normal again after five days.

The day temperature, which was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Similarly, the night temperature, which had dropped to 11.5 degrees Celsius, increased again to 13.5 degrees Celsius, on Saturday.

However, regional meteorological department officials said that the temperature rise is taking place due to a change in wind pattern from northeasterly to easterly while the Western disturbance over Pakistan and adjoining Punjab has also been affecting the weather conditions. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days.

“The conditions would remain the same and a further rise in night temperature would be seen for the next 2-3 days. Indore region would also witness cloudy weather for the next two days. Other parts of the state may witness rainfall but chances are bleak in Indore district,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, which was normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal.